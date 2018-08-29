Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 WWE wrestlers who need more TV time

Harsh Agrawal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
29 Aug 2018, 23:51 IST

With the rapid rise in the competition is the wrestling world some of the wrestlers with immense talent and potential may not find a regular spot on the show every week. Both Raw and Smackdown is stacked at the moment.

This has resulted in some of the wrestlers being written-off the show regularly. These wrestlers would be used occasionally either to be involved in some meaningless tag team match at upper mid-card or to get squashed by another wrestler to get that wrestler over.

Some wrestlers like Fandango, The Colons, and Rhino, are so below the radar that their characters are also not specified. They play babyface or heel depending on the requirement of the story and no one seems to even notice.

With that said, here is the list of three such wrestlers who deserve to be on TV more.

#3

R-truth

Enter caption
Enter caption

He is one of the most underrated wrestlers right now. He returned to Smackdown last month after nursing an injury. He is currently used in back-stage segments most of the time where he interrupts other wrestlers' promos.

He is playing that same goof character for a while now, which is very good and all the fans enjoy it. He has still not missed a beat since his return as we saw him in his match against Samoa Joe a couple of weeks back.

His last major feud was against Goldust in June 2017 after which he went away from WWE for his shoulder injury in October. Right now, he is looking for a storyline. There are numerous places WWE can use him.

Like, Nakamura is looking for a new opponent, so maybe they can throw him in the US Title picture directly, or he can have a feud with Andrade Cien Almas or Jeff Hardy. They can create magic like no one else can.

Well, whatever WWE decides to do with him, he needs to be on Smackdown more often as he is 46 years old already and will soon decide to hang up his boots. But, whatever he has done so far in his wrestling career, he deserves one final run.

Harsh Agrawal
CONTRIBUTOR
Wrestling is scripted, not fake
