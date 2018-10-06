3 WWE Wrestlers Triple H Wants Pushed In 2019 And 3 Vince McMahon Will Push Instead

In this article, we look at 3 WWE wrestlers Triple H wants pushed in 2019 and 3 Vince will push instead...

While Vince McMahon and Triple H are a lot alike in many aspects, both "men of power" in WWE definitely have their own personal tastes when it comes to an ideal WWE Superstar. Despite the fact that Vince McMahon has been onboard with the company moving into the "New Era" where better in-ring performers are featured at the forefront of the company over talent who simply look the part, without question, Vince is still very much in favor of pushing wrestlers who the hardcore WWE fan-base (and Triple H) are not very fond of...

We suppose you could say McMahon is still somewhat stuck in the old days. Regardless, for the most part, Vince and Triple H get along well backstage in WWE, and the two have agreed upon many Superstars who have been pushed in recent times -- these names include Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman among others. However, every year, McMahon and Hunter undoubtedly butt heads at times when it comes to which stars they believe should be showcased and pushed, and 2019 will be absolutely no different.

At the end of the day, Vince McMahon still has far more power and pull in WWE than Triple H does (even though Hunter is mainly in charge of NXT), and the final main roster decision typically rests on Vince's shoulders -- at this point, Triple H simply needs to plug along during the disagreements (definitely hard at times for sure). Today, we will take a look at 3 WWE wrestlers Triple H wants pushed in 2019, and 3 Vince will push instead.

#6 Triple H Wants Pushed: Finn Balor

Triple H has always been high on Finn Balor as a main event level talent in WWE...

Triple H has always been extremely fond of "The Demon King" Finn Balor, and this has stemmed all the way back to Finn's tenure spent in NXT as a top-tier Superstar. Down in NXT, Triple H is in control of creative as well as the overall booking of the show, and it's very clear which stars Hunter favoured (and favours) as top acts. Finn Balor was definitely one of them, and with solid booking, Finn was legitimately over with fans to a large extent -- most fans expected Finn Balor to be a huge star on the WWE's main roster.

However, fast forward two years and Finn is nowhere near where most believed he would be by this point. Balor was pushed a bit at the beginning of his main roster run, but since his shoulder injury, Finn's never quite been the same. Some rumours suggest Vince McMahon isn't very fond of Finn Balor as a top-level Superstar, and this would undoubtedly be a key factor in why Finn's been floating around the midcard scene as of late without any real direction. If the decision was up to Triple H, you can be assured Finn Balor would be walking into 2019 a main event calibre star with World Title shots lined up...

