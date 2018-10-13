×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 WWE wrestlers who could retire very soon 

Samyak Hirawat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
328   //    13 Oct 2018, 11:57 IST

The Undertaker will retire pretty soon
The Undertaker will retire pretty soon

It is difficult to imagine a time when your favourite WWE superstar will no longer compete inside the squared-circle.

Sadly, retirements and injuries are a part of wrestling and sooner or later, every wrestler will be forced to hang up their boots, whether that is as a result of an injury, or simply because old age has caught up with them.

Several WWE icons are likely to be hanging up their boots very soon. The retirement of these superstars will no doubt be an emotional moment for the WWE Universe, as fans will be forced to say goodbye to superstars they have been heavily invested in for several years.

Let's take a look at three WWE superstars who could be r very soon.


#3 Big Show


Big Show is in excellent shape for his age
Big Show is in excellent shape for his age

At the age of 46, The Big Show is still improving in the ring. He was in the main event of Smackdown Live this past week, and he put in a great performance against Randy Orton. That being said, age is catching up with the former WWE Champion, and his days in the ring are running out.

While The Big Show did wrestle in a main-event match, there is no clear sense of direction for him going forward, and at the age of 46, there is very little chance that he is going to have another top run in the WWE.

WWE currently has the most talented roster that it has ever had and they are underutilizing several great performers like Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Asuka, just to name a few. With no creative input to develop the younger superstars, there is very little chance that WWE is going to invest their time in Big Show.

It seems likely that Big Show will hang up his boots next year and move into an ambassador's role in the company.




1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Big Show The Undertaker
Samyak Hirawat
CONTRIBUTOR
7 WWE Superstars Who Will Retire Soon And 7 Who Can...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could retire soon
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who retired very early
RELATED STORY
3 Current WWE Wrestlers Who Could Replace Jeff Hardy
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers who may retire in 2019
RELATED STORY
4 WWE legends who may retire soon
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who should retire soon and 4 who should not
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstars Who Could Retire By 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Who May Never Return To WWE 
RELATED STORY
Heaviest WWE Champions of All Time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us