3 WWE wrestlers who could retire very soon

Samyak Hirawat FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 328 // 13 Oct 2018, 11:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker will retire pretty soon

It is difficult to imagine a time when your favourite WWE superstar will no longer compete inside the squared-circle.

Sadly, retirements and injuries are a part of wrestling and sooner or later, every wrestler will be forced to hang up their boots, whether that is as a result of an injury, or simply because old age has caught up with them.

Several WWE icons are likely to be hanging up their boots very soon. The retirement of these superstars will no doubt be an emotional moment for the WWE Universe, as fans will be forced to say goodbye to superstars they have been heavily invested in for several years.

Let's take a look at three WWE superstars who could be r very soon.

#3 Big Show

Big Show is in excellent shape for his age

At the age of 46, The Big Show is still improving in the ring. He was in the main event of Smackdown Live this past week, and he put in a great performance against Randy Orton. That being said, age is catching up with the former WWE Champion, and his days in the ring are running out.

While The Big Show did wrestle in a main-event match, there is no clear sense of direction for him going forward, and at the age of 46, there is very little chance that he is going to have another top run in the WWE.

WWE currently has the most talented roster that it has ever had and they are underutilizing several great performers like Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Asuka, just to name a few. With no creative input to develop the younger superstars, there is very little chance that WWE is going to invest their time in Big Show.

It seems likely that Big Show will hang up his boots next year and move into an ambassador's role in the company.

1 / 3 NEXT