30-year-old WWE Superstar to make his return after 302 days at Royal Rumble 2025? Exploring potential surprise

The 2025 Royal Rumble is only a few weeks away. WWE fans are already speculating on the surprise entrants in the men's and women's matches.

One star who could make his in-ring return for the company at Royal Rumble is former RAW Tag Team Champion Omos. The Nigerian Giant has not wrestled on WWE TV since the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 5 edition of SmackDown.

While he did not compete in any matches for the global juggernaut after the Battle Royal last year, Omos recently made a triumphant debut in Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. Since arriving in the promotion, he has been undefeated. The 30-year-old even won the GHC Tag Team Title in his first-ever bout for the organization.

Trending

With Omos seemingly having a new lease of life inside the ring, and given his size, he could have an impressive showing in a match such as the Royal Rumble. WWE could capitalize on The Nigerian Giant's growing popularity and book him to dominate his fellow participants in the high-stakes contest on February 1, 2025.

Omos' former manager on WWE's handling of him

Omos was booked as a force to be reckoned with upon his debut in the global juggernaut. However, that hasn't been the case in the past couple of years. Besides a few high-profile storylines, he arguably hasn't been booked in a prominent role on the company's programming.

It seems a veteran who is close to The Nigerian Giant is very much bemused as to why he does not have a big spot on the card. At a K&S Wrestlefest Virtual Signing event, MVP said he was stunned that the company couldn't find a way to use his former client, Omos, considering his size and athleticism.

"I don't know what they plan on doing with him, but if you can't take a legitimate seven-foot three-inch, 385 pounds (...) if you can't make money with a seven-foot three-inch, 385-pound former basketball player that can move. You don't see him move a lot because they don't want him to. When he wants to move, you'd be surprised how well that big man can move. If you can't make money with that then you're just an idiot."

While Omos has not been booked on WWE TV for quite some time, he is still relatively young and has plenty of time to change the trajectory of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback