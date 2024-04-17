31-year-old Superstar must defeat Liv Morgan to become the Women's World Champion

WWE RAW in Montreal was a rather emotional night that featured Rhea Ripley relinquishing the Women's World Championship after a brutal assault from Liv Morgan last week. The new champion may be someone the company has truly trusted.

Rhea Ripley opened the latest edition of WWE RAW to announce she had to relinquish the Women's World Championship after suffering a major injury at the hands of Liv Morgan on last week's edition of the red brand.

The two rivals had a heated interaction after the segment, and Liv later said her tour wouldn't end until she captured the prestigious title. The company announced that a new champion will be crowned next week.

Without further ado, let's see why it should be Jade Cargill.

Jade Cargill could continue Rhea Ripley's legacy on WWE RAW

Jade Cargill has remained a trusted asset of the company since her monumental signing. She is currently undefeated, having beaten Damage CTRL in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40 and winning her WWE RAW debut match against Chelsea Green. She makes a strong case to be the new champion.

The company could book The Storm to be involved in a gauntlet match featuring top women on the red brand. She could enter as a final boss and defeat Liv Morgan in a few seconds to become the new champion. This moment would thrill the fanbase.

If anyone currently matches the star power and aura of Mami, it's Jade Cargill. She would be perfect to carry the red brand's women's division for a long time.

Liv Morgan's revenge tour won't be completed if she becomes the champion

Since her return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024, Liv Morgan has often quoted the term "revenge tour" while referring to Rhea Ripley.

Morgan and Rhea Ripley had a noteworthy feud on WWE RAW in July 2023. The two were scheduled to battle on the July 24 edition of the red brand, but the match never started as Ripley brutally attacked her opponent with a steel chair, putting her out of action for six months.

Liv Morgan then returned to television with one goal in mind: to eradicate The Eradicator. Her revenge tour will truly be complete if she wins the title from Rhea Ripley. Winning a vacant title without her rival in the picture may not be the best way to do it, to say the least. She shouldn't win the title just yet.

The dream rivalry

After her monumental return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, fans were clearly invested in Liv Morgan's revenge tour. However, getting Rhea Ripley injured may be enough to temporarily even the odds. A bigger match could be built with the current condition.

This dream match would be Jade Cargill going up against Rhea Ripley. The two are among the most dominant women to ever step into a wrestling ring, and fans patiently await their conflict.

Jade Cargill could make quick work of Morgan and carry the title until WrestleMania 41 in what could be one of the best title reigns in recent memory. Rhea Ripley could then return to WWE RAW, maybe complete her feud with Liv Morgan, and finally challenge The Storm on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

