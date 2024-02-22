Elimination Chamber 2024 is just a few hours away, and the stage is set for the marquee Women's Chamber Match. One of the many superstars who will be entering is Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE is desperate to continue her small but significant undefeated streak at WrestleMania, and the Elimination Chamber Match is a perfect opportunity for the veteran to set up a World Title clash for herself at The Show of Shows.

Despite meticulous planning, there is still a risk of the situation not unfolding as expected, due to the possibility of a 31-year-old WWE superstar sabotaging her place. The superstar in question is Jade Cargill.

The former AEW wrestler made her grand debut at the Royal Rumble but hasn't featured on any programming since. Most importantly, she has yet to sign with either RAW or SmackDown, essentially making her a free agent. But, being that long away from the ring may make her jittery, forcing her hand as she targets Belair this Saturday.

She could attack the former Women's Champion backstage and steal her spot in the Elimination Chamber. Such a move would be reminiscent of what Edge did to Kofi Kingston in 2009. Similarly, Cargill could humiliate Bianca Belair, prompting WWE to take drastic measures. The development will give The EST what she has always wanted: a chance to extend her streak at The Show of Shows in a match with fellow powerhouse Cargill.

The duo teased a potential clash at the Royal Rumble. If Cargill takes out Belair in the lead-up to the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, it could set up a mouth-watering clash at The Show of Shows. It certainly would be one to watch out for, especially given the caliber of the two women involved.

Bianca Belair has her work cut out for her in the Elimination Chamber

If Bianca Belair manages to enter the Elimination Chamber smoothly, she will still face significant challenges and hardships. After all, she'll be locked inside a large chain-linked, circular steel structure alongside five other women fighting for the common goal: the right to contest for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania XL.

Apart from Belair, the Women's Elimination Chamber Match will feature Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Becky Lynch. All these women are tough competitors, but Belair has the edge due to her experience. Being the only one to have won the match before, Belair is confident that her experience will lead her to another triumph.

It will be fascinating to witness the outcome for Belair and whether she will emerge as the ultimate survivor. One thing is clear: she has a daunting task ahead of her on Saturday.

