31-year-old WWE Superstar to become a last-minute addition to the SummerSlam card? Chances explored

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to take place this Saturday and Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The event happens to be the first-ever two-night summer spectacle in history, and Triple H and his creative team have been relentless in making the show the best of its kind.That said, the company has some more intense matchups lined up for the forthcoming event, and fans are excited for this year's edition. While The Biggest Party of the Summer is already on the horizon, WWE could add a last-minute bout to the premium live event this weekend.With a plethora of possibilities open, the management might book Giulia to defend her Women's United States Title at SummerSlam. The 31-year-old hasn't defended the title since defeating Zelina Vega to win the gold on the June 27 episode of SmackDown and will look to do so this week.Last week's episode of the Friday show saw Kiana James become Giulia's official representative. It didn't end there, as Kiana further revealed that the Women's United States Champion will defend the title against Vega in their rematch this week. However, WWE could announce on the blue brand that the championship bout scheduled for the show will happen at The Biggest Party of the Summer instead.While this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It remains to be seen what surprises WWE has for fans this weekend at SummerSlam 2025.Alexa Bliss to attack Giulia at WWE SummerSlam?If the above scenario happens, there is a possibility that Giulia could lose her Women's United States Championship to the former title holder, Zelina Vega, thanks to a potential attack by Alexa Bliss.Bliss and Charlotte Flair are set to face Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the Women's Tag Team Championship this weekend in New Jersey. That said, Triple H could book the Judgment Day members for the win and have them retain the title. After potentially failing to win the gold for the second time, a frustrated Bliss might attack the Japanese star in her potential title defense against Zelina Vega at SummerSlam, leading to a disqualification.The potential beatdown might set up an interesting feud between the superstars, and The Goddess could potentially challenge the Women's US Champion for the gold at WWE Clash in Paris.That said, this scenario is speculative, and nothing is confirmed yet.