31-year-old WWE Superstar to finally debut in style at Fastlane? Wrestling fans believe so

WWE's signing of Jade Cargill is arguably the biggest headline in the pro wrestling business at the moment, and it appears that many fans are excited about where she could finally debut.

Cargill has already been seen at the WWE Performance Center and could debut as early as Fastlane next weekend if Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax finally collide.

With only one episode of RAW remaining ahead of Fastlane and Ripley already being absent for the past two weeks, it's unclear if the women will be wrestling on the show. But clearly, there is an issue to settle between Jax and The Eradicator.

Cargill is expected to be pushed to the top of the company, including the RAW women's division and the likes of Ripley and Jax. If the former TBS Champion makes her debut and takes out Ripley and Jax at Fastlane, then that would be an impressive debut and allow her to make her mark.

Many WWE fans believe Fastlane is the perfect place for the former AEW star to introduce herself to her new fanbase.

Some fans believe that her invitation to be on the Grayson Waller Effect should be accepted and take place at Fastlane. Waller has a talent for getting what he needs out of wrestlers, and he could be there to set up the 31-year-old's first real feud.

Will Jade Cargill receive a push in WWE immediately?

Cargill has already proved herself several times over, and it's clear that there is a reason for the hype surrounding her signing with WWE.

That said, she has never been tested as part of her current company. A push could also cause a lot of backstage jealousy, but it could make for a good storyline.

If a female in the locker room was underutilized and scared of losing her spot because Cargill had come in and taken over within seconds, she could be the first one to step up to the star. The potential angle might allow the newcomer to prove that there is a solid reason for the hype.

Cargill could need a week to get used to her new promotion and the people she is now surrounded by, but if she is expected to be the next big thing, Fastlane could use her star quality.

Do you think Cargill will debut at Fastlane? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

