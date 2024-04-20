31-year-old WWE superstar needs to turn heel and attack Naomi on SmackDown tonight

After WrestleMania 40, WWE SmackDown witnessed quite a few changes. While Cody Rhodes has moved to the brand after he beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship, the blue brand also has a new Women's Champion in Bayley.

Since beating IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship, Bayley has yet to defend her title. However, on SmackDown tonight, the champion will put her belt on the line against Naomi. While both women are talented enough to put up a good match, this contest must see the involvement of Jade Cargill.

At WrestleMania 40, the 31-year-old superstar teamed up with Naomi and Bianca Belair to beat Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. However, it might now be time for Cargill to turn her back on Naomi, and here we explore the potential reasons.

By attacking Naomi on SmackDown, Jade Cargill would turn heel

When WWE announced in September 2023 that they signed Jade Cargill, the news generated quite an interest from the WWE Universe.

However, since then the response she has received hasn't been as overwhelming as expected. Maybe this is an indication that the Stamford-based promotion should turn her heel.

Back in AEW, Cargill was a popular heel, and her performance was revered by many. Hence, on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, it would be ideal to watch Cargill cost Naomi her title opportunity while announcing herself in the women's title scenario.

Jade Cargill gets her first proper feud

Since signing with WWE, Jade Cargill has yet to indulge in a proper feud with a WWE Superstar. While she was on the card for WrestleMania 40, it was only a tag team match. Given her talent, Cargill deserves to compete in singles competition. This is where a potential attack on Naomi could come into play.

If the former AEW TBS Champion does end up attacking Naomi, it would naturally lead to a feud between the veteran and the newcomer. This scenario would be ideal for Cargill as Naomi would be one of the best WWE Superstars to put her over with the fans.

Win against Naomi can get Jade Cargill a title shot

Even though WWE fans haven't seen a lot of Jade Cargill inside the squared circle, there is no doubt she is talented. This coupled with the fact that WWE would want to give her a push is the perfect reason why the promotion must look at setting a feud between Cargill and Naomi.

Since The Glow is already set to challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship this week on SmackDown, it's clear that if Cargill were to beat someone like Naomi, she too would be in for a title shot in the near future.

