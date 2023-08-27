32-year-old star to return on WWE RAW to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt? Exploring the possibility 

The tragic demise of Bray Wyatt this week has left the WWE Universe shattered. Earlier this year, Wyatt had taken a hiatus from the company due to health related reasons. However, it was reported that the former WWE Champion was on his road to recovery. Hence, the news of his death was completely unexpected.

Since the death of Bray Wyatt became public knowledge, fans and wrestlers have sent their tributes to the late superstar. On SmackDown last Friday, WWE had a tribute show for Wyatt and Terry Funk, where they were given the 10 bell salute. While several superstars were present on the blue brand, Wyatt's former partner Alexa Bliss was absent.

Explaining her absence through a video, Bliss said travel issues prevented her from appearing on SmackDown. Hence, considering RAW too will give a tribute to Bray Wyatt, it won't be a surprise to see Alexa Bliss return. The former RAW Women's Champion could deliver a promo honoring the legacy of Wyatt.

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt worked together for quite a while in WWE. Together, the duo delivered many memorable moments that are cherished to date. Hence, seeeing Bliss pay homage in front of a live crowd will be heartwarming. However, whether the female superstar comes on RAW or not, she has done her part in paying tribute to The Eater of Worlds.

Alexa Bliss paid her tribute to Bray Wyatt on social media

When Triple H confirmed the news of Bray Wyatt's death, many fans and superstars expressed their shock on social media. Among the WWE Superstars, Alexa Bliss was one of the first to make her grief known. In a post on her social media, the former RAW Women's Champion wrote in detail about Wyatt.

Bliss mentioned Wyatt's death was shocking and heartbreaking. She also labeled The Eater of the Worlds to be an amazing creative mind. Sending her love to Wyatt's family, Bliss wrote:

"I’m just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. Amazing friend & one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It’s going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family & Jojo. We love you Windham."

Later, Alexa Bliss also uploaded a video in which she detailed on why she couldn't be a part of SmackDown. Bliss also paid a tribute to Bray Wyatt in the video as she spoke about how great of a person he was, and sent love to his family. The video uploaded by Bliss drew heartwarming reactions from the WWE Universe.