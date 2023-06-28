32-year-old WWE star to cost Riddle against Gunther? What to expect at Money in the Bank 2023

Gunther is going to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle this coming week at WWE Money in the Bank. This past Monday, The Ring General accepted The Original Bro's challenge after attacking him backstage along with Ludwig Kaiser.

Riddle has a huge disadvantage this Saturday going into his match with The Ring General. While Riddle will be looking out to tackle Kaiser along with the Champ, there could be a third person that may make the difference.

We could see Giovanni Vinci return at WWE Money in the Bank. Earlier this month, Riddle put Vinci out of action. We didn't see the Impreium member until this week's RAW. He helped The Ring General defeat Sami Zayn. Vinci will be keen on getting his revenge by helping his General retain his Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther is potentially the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Winner

Gunther has been highly regarded by the WWE top men since his days in NXT UK. Back in Europe, he is one of the greatest NXT UK Champions of all time. Now on the main roster, he is one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions of all time.

The push doesn't stop there. According to multiple websites, The Ring General is the favorite to win the WWE Royal Rumble 2024. This would see him challenging the then-World Heavyweight or Undisputed Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40.

Regarding the Women, I was told Raquel & Rhea's staredown wasn't for no reason, Raquel was long rumoured to be winning the Women's MITB but… Some Early Rumble News:Gunther is definitely a "top candidate" right now to win Royal Rumble 2024, i'm told he is the most spoken about.Regarding the Women, I was told Raquel & Rhea's staredown wasn't for no reason, Raquel was long rumoured to be winning the Women's MITB but… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Some Early Rumble News: Gunther is definitely a "top candidate" right now to win Royal Rumble 2024, i'm told he is the most spoken about.Regarding the Women, I was told Raquel & Rhea's staredown wasn't for no reason, Raquel was long rumoured to be winning the Women's MITB but… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

At last year's WWE Royal Rumble, The Intercontinental Champion, put on one of the greatest Rumble match performances in history. He entered in at number one and was eliminated last by the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. The Ring General lasted over one hour and ten minutes in that match.

If he puts in a similar performance this year at the Royal Rumble, he surely can end up on the winning side. With WWE so high on him, Gunther as World Champion is not that far away.

