32-year-old WWE star may be forced to relinquish championship after partner's tragic injury

The roster for WWE might be the strongest it's been in years, but no superstar is immune to injury when they enter the squared circle to compete. The injury list has been growing over the past two months from one-half of Pretty Deadly to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that Sonya Deville will be out of action for six to nine months after she tore her ACL. Deville was in her first reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Chelsea Green on the red brand.

The Women's Tag Team Championship has been vacated on two separate occasions within less than a year from 2022 to 2023. It now looks like the title might be up for grabs once again in the coming weeks.

The unfortunate injury puts Green in an awkward position as she is now left with two title belts and no tag team partner to defend them. WWE may force her to relinquish the championship during Sonya Deville's hiatus.

Why would WWE force Chelsea Green to give up her title?

Earlier this year, Chelsea Green returned to WWE and set a record during the Women's Royal Rumble match. After the show, she became a regular on the red brand and eventually aligned with Sonya Deville.

The team of Green and Deville defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. This was the first title win for both of them in the company after working for several years.

The management might ask Green to give up the title as she has no one she can team up with to defend it. Another option would be to have a temporary partner for a while before Deville returns from injury.

Unfortunately, Sonya Deville will be out for a long while, which will likely mean a forfeiture of the championship. It will be interesting to see if the company decides to crown new champions or gives Green another chance.

What are your thoughts on the Women's Tag Team Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

