32-year-old WWE star's injury made official on RAW 

Last night on RAW, WWE confirmed that the former NXT Tag Team Champion, Giovanni Vinci, is out with an injury. This confirmed similar speculations after he was absent from WWE TV over the past few weeks

The Italian star picked up an injury to his lower body on the June 5th episode of RAW after he was attacked backstage by the Original Bro, Matt Riddle. Vinci's ailment has left Imperium one man short, with Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther fighting the faction's battles.

The exact details of his injury and the timeframe of his road to recovery are yet to be revealed.

Check out Matt Riddle's brutal assault on Giovanni Vinci.

Last night on RAW, Matt Riddle defeated Ludwig Kaiser in a hard-fought one-on-one match. However, after the match, Gunther sought revenge as he attacked the Original Bro.

Gunther on WWE potentially adding a new member to Imperium

With Gunther being the current Intercontinental Champion, the faction has been one of the most dominant groups in the company over the past year.

Recent reports have indicated that Imperium will be getting a new member. Gunther stated in an interview with the Ten Count that a fourth person may not be needed.

"We get that question asked quite a lot to be honest, and I always have to give the answer, no, I think it's perfect how it is. I'm a big believer in never change a running system. I think too much in and outs can water a group down a little bit, if that makes sense. I think yeah, we're all together for a reason. Nothing's random there. We all are tightly connected in our private life too, especially with Kaiser. Our careers went the same way since we started and there's a history of that group for a long time before WWE. So it's something that was just authentically there. As of right now, I feel like it's good how it is." [H/T - WrestlingNewsCo]

Check out the full video below:

Celebrating a year as the Intercontinental Champion, The Ring General is closing in on The Honky Tonk Man's 454-day reign with the belt, a WWE record that has stood for more than 40 years.

Who do you think will dethrone Gunther? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

