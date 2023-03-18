32-year-old WWE Superstar set for first match in almost two months following surprise face turn on SmackDown

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been appearing on both WWE brands in recent months. Tonight on SmackDown, the couple will be in mixed tag team action.

Interestingly, Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar have been announced as their competition. The clash comes after weeks of the Judgment Day couple targeting Rey Mysterio and Legado Del Fantasma.

Zelina Vega officially turned face when she appeared on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. She expressed that she was prepared to defend the soon-to-be Hall of Famer against Dominik and Rhea Ripley.

Will Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio finally happen at WWE WrestleMania 39 next month?

WrestleMania 39 takes place two weeks from tomorrow and Dominik has already laid down the challenge for a match against his father as part of the show. It doesn't appear as though Mysterio wants any part in fighting his son, even though Dominik and Rhea have been pushing hard for the WWE veteran to take the bait in recent weeks.

It is believed that the match could take place at SummerSlam when it will be 18 years since Rey Mysterio defeated Eddie Guerrero in a ladder match to retain the custody of his son. A lot has changed over the past two decades and the company could be looking to mark the occasion if the feud can push forward into SummerSlam in August.

If Dominik is looking for a match at WrestleMania in place of a bout against his father, then Santos Escobar would be the perfect man to step in, since he appears to have taken his recent betrayal personally and made it his mission to protect Mysterio on SmackDown.

