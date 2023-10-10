33-year-old to leave top WWE faction? Latest vignette sheds light

WWE RAW is stacked with factions vying for supremacy. We have witnessed The Judgment Day exhibiting sheer dominance on the red brand. Then, there is Imperium trying to solidify themselves in the tag team division. Speaking of Imperium, it seems one of their members might soon be leaving the group.

The star in question is none other than Ludwig Kaiser. The 33-year-old got his own vignette on RAW this week. The video package showed Kaiser putting over his 'European excellence.' It is possible that the promo could lead to a singles push for the star, starting with a potential split from Imperium.

The timing of the vignette is extremely interesting as it aired just a week before Gunther defends his Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed on Monday Night RAW. Additionally, there are rumors of Vince McMahon not wanting Giovanni Vinci in the top faction.

However, it remains to be seen if Kaiser will split from Imperium and cement himself as a solo star. Formerly, Marcel Barthel, Kaiser is the current hype man for Gunther, but that cannot change the fact that the pair have battled it out in the past.

What’s on the list for WWE RAW next week?

October 16 will mark the season premiere of Monday Night RAW. WWE has announced a stacked card for their flagship show, which will feature top stars such as Rhea Ripley and Gunther, among others.

Check out the match card below:

Gunther (c) vs. Bronson Reed – Singles match for the Intercontinental Championship

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso (c) vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor – Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Falls Count Anywhere Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler – Singles match

Piper Niven vs. Natalya – Singles match

Sportskeeda will have coverage of RAW's next episode as it airs.

