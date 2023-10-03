33-year-old star to turn against The Judgment Day following WWE RAW? Exploring possible future strategy

On RAW, The Judgment Day's biggest threat is the recent friendship and unity between Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and Dominik Mysterio. If the heel faction wants to remain safe and function on the red brand, they somehow need to break the alliance between these four men.

During the latest episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest discussed the same backstage. Ripley mentioned they needed to use a divide-and-rule strategy. While their plan has not been revealed yet, there is a huge possibility of JD McDonagh being at the center of the ploy.

In the coming weeks on RAW, Judgment Day could create an angle that shows McDonagh has betrayed them. This could lead Rhodes and company to believe the Irish wrestler is on the right path, leading them to add JD McDonagh to their ranks.

Expand Tweet

Once that's done, McDonagh could manipulate the likes of Rhodes, Jey, and others in that alliance into turning against each other before finally betraying them. If the 33-year-old can pull this off, there is no chance Judgment Day would shy away from recruiting him to their already strong faction.

WWE star claims watching The Judgment Day is "traumatic"

If one ignores the tension within Judgment Day, it is hard to deny that the heel faction is arguably the best in WWE. The group has been a success in terms of winning titles, being active, and dominating rivalries. This has led to several fans and experts praising them.

One woman who did the same is RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin. During an appearance on the Attitude Era Podcast, Irvin mentioned how Judgment Day was assaulting performers each week. She also spoke about a 'mistake' and concluded by adding that the heel faction was running things. She said:

"Now, The Judgment Day is jacking everybody up every week. It's traumatic, you know, where I'm sitting. It's kinda crazy. The Judgment Day now, I actually made the mistake of saying to Señor Money in the Bank."

The RAW ring announcer further added:

"I saw him like, 'Man, you know you guys are like The Bloodline now.' And he's like, 'We're The Judgment Day.' And I'm like, 'Oh my God! I'm so sorry! You are. You're The Judgment Day.' But I just meant y'all got all the gold now. So, when they come out, we're like, you know, listing off all the gold and all the accolades because they're just running it right now." [27:40 - 28:12]

For many WWE fans, it would be hard to disagree with Samantha Irvin. However, recent tensions within the heel faction raise questions about how long their dominance will continue.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.