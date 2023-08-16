33-year-old WWE Superstar should have been the one to dethrone Rhea Ripley before she was repackaged 

Rhea Ripley has been the most dominant female wrestler in WWE for several years. The company has clearly been building The Eradicator to take over the Women's Division, and there's currently no other female wrestler on the same level as her.

Lacey Evans was once being pushed forward as one of the strongest women on the roster when she was portraying her Sassy Southern Belle character and was even set to win the Women's Championship before she went on a hiatus back in 2021.

Evans's character was one of the most unique in the division at that time and gained her a lot of followers before she left for several months to welcome her second daughter.

The 33-year-old's current run has been disappointing. Since Evans made her return to TV after her first run, her gimmick kept changing several times, and she was being moved from SmackDown to RAW and back again very frequently. It's been a rough time for Lacey, which could have been avoided if she made her return with the same Sassy Southern Belle character.

The Sassy Southern Belle was massively over with the fans, and if Lacey still portrayed that character, She could've been a threat to Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. The 33-year-old could've been the perfect candidate to dethrone The Nightmare.

Lacey Evans was once on Rhea Ripley's level

As her original character, Lacey Evans was on Ripley's level and could have pushed for a Women's Championship match.

Evans seems to have announced her WWE departure, which brings to an end a spell that lasted more than seven years, with the superstar never tasting championship victory of any sort.

Following her main roster promotion, Evans was one of the hottest stars in WWE and even stepped into a feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at one point. If she truly is done with WWE, then her talent will be missed, as well as the unique ability that she offered the women's division.

Do you think Lacey Evans could dethrone Rhea Ripley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

