330lb WWE star to invade Elimination Chamber and exact revenge on Bobby Lashley? Exploring potential swerve

WWE's Elimination Chamber event takes over Perth, Australia, tomorrow in what is expected to be one of the most unique shows of the year. Despite only two championships being on the line and two major Elimination Chamber matches taking place, it is still shaping up to be a fantastic show.

Ahead of the event, it has been noted that a number of surprises are expected, but one of these will not be an appearance by The Rock. That means that WWE could have a few tricks up its sleeves, and one could include Bronson Reed.

The WWE Universe reacted angrily a few weeks ago when it was confirmed that the 330lb star wouldn't be part of the Elimination Chamber event in his home country. He then shared a somber message after the loss to Bobby Lashley, which many believed was a face-turn tease.

Expand Tweet

There were several rumors that Reed wouldn't be part of the show because his wife is expecting their first child, but he recently took to social media to clear up the speculation.

Will Bronson Reed show up in Australia for WWE's Elimination Chamber event?

If Reed were to take out anyone in the chamber, it would be Lashley since he was the man who defeated him and cost him his place. It would also pop the crowd since Reed is from Australia and claimed earlier in the year that he wanted to be part of the show.

WWE likes to bring in stars from the country to be part of the event and pop the crowd. At present, Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller are part of the card and are expected to be cheered by their home crowd despite being major heels.

Many other famous Australian stars could be added to the show, but Bronson Reed is one of the ones fans are clamoring for.

Do you think Bronson Reed should make an appearance at Elimination Chamber to take out Bobby Lashley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.