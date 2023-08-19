34-year-old former champion may join popular stable following brutal assault on WWE SmackDown

There appears to have been an interesting switch on SmackDown over the past few weeks, and WWE could now be looking to create a stable similar to Judgment Day on the blue brand.

Last night on SmackDown, Montez Ford was forced to watch his wife Bianca Belair's assault at the hands of Damage CTRL as they targetted her injured leg and seemingly wrote her off the TV.

The EST of WWE could easily take some time away from the company and return with a new attitude, much like her husband, who went on to win his match despite the disturbing footage presented to him.

Belair had the shortest Women's Championship reign at SummerSlam and has been floundering since the show because WWE seemingly has no idea what to do with her.

WWE could have avoided having Montez Ford watch his wife's assault on SmackDown

The way this week's SmackDown was put together made it so that Ford was in the ring when Belair was assaulted, which means it wasn't a coincidence, and it could be the beginning of the two stars linking up on-screen once again.

Belair and Ford worked together for several years, and The EST even debuted on the main roster alongside her husband in 2020, which shows that as a duo, they have been quite successful.

If Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and Bianca Belair worked together, they could become a stable that could challenge The Judgment Day. With all the issues in RAW stable at the moment, the Lashley-led faction could take advantage and could be the one making all of the headlines heading into Survivor Series.

