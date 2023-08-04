34-year-old former champion must return at WWE SummerSlam after more than 36 months to aid Money in the Bank cash in and join Damage CTRL

This weekend at WWE SummerSlam Asuka is stuck between a rock and a hard place. She not only has two women to contend with in a triple-threat match but IYO SKY could be lurking in the shadows to cash in her Money in the Bank contract.

SKY has made it clear that Asuka is a target, and this weekend she could decide it's time to finally make it official. Since Dakota Kai's injury has kept her on the sidelines over the past few months, Bayley is the only back up SKY has. With Charlotte and Bianca Belair in the way, they clearly need some help.

There is one woman that IYO SKY might call for backup. The star that can help Damage CTRL is Kairi Sane. The former Women's Tag Team Champion hasn't been part of WWE for three years but could make her return this weekend to help SKY make a statement.

Sane herself appears to be teasing something since she posted a cryptic tweet yesterday which many fans believe could be a hint for her future.

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai want Kairi Sane to return to WWE and join Damage CTRL

Interestingly, despite Damage CTRL claiming for several months that they are happy as a trio, Kairi Sane is someone that both women named as a potential recruit for their group.

Of course, there was a time when Asuka and Kairi Sane worked together as The Kabuki Warriors and this would mean that she would be making her return as a heel, to turn against her long-time friend.

SummerSlam has a reputation for the unexpected. Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns have all made their come back on the PLE. Now it could be Sane's turn.

Do you think Kairi Sane will return at WWE SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!