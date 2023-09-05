34-year-old WWE star to join Bobby Lashley's faction for a major feud against The Judgment Day? Exploring the idea 

WWE fans saw the birth of a new faction a little over a month ago when Bobby Lashley returned from hiatus and took The Street Profits under his wing. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins seemingly lost momentum before joining forces with Lashley. However, they may be set to dominate the roster again if Lashley recruits a top name to his group.

Bianca Belair has dominated the women's roster for close to three years. She main evented WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One and later became the longest-reigning women's champion in recent history. Unfortunately, the 34-year-old has suffered some major setbacks over the last few months, with other female superstars stepping up.

Bobby Lashley could use this opportunity to lure Belair into his group alongside her husband, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins. The trio of Belair, Dawkins, and Ford have performed together on TV before. However, it was a one-off. But this time, they could align for a significant program.

Lashley asked The Street Profits for three things: power, control, and championship gold. The group can achieve the same if they take down the most dominant and decorated faction in WWE today, The Judgment Day.

Lashley could arrange a title shot for Ford and Dawkins against the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Rhea Ripley might be a big hurdle in the former champions' quest to regain the gold. However, with Belair in the picture, she could take care of The Eradicator.

This potential rivalry between the groups can open up numerous possibilities. Belair could also challenge Rhea Ripley for the World Women's Championship at a major event like Survivor Series or Crown Jewel 2023.

WWE Hall of Famer played a big role in bringing Bobby Lashley to the company

The All Mighty has been a part of the pro wrestling industry for nearly two decades.

In an interview with the Millionaire Goals Podcast, Lashley revealed Kurt Angle brought him into the Stamford-based company. Angle seemingly came to watch one of Lashley's training sessions. The Hall of Famer complimented The All Mighty's look and discussed his potential to become a professional wrestler.

"Kurt Angle, who was in the WWE at the time, Kurt comes down, he sees us, and he was like, 'Man, Bobby,' he said, 'You got a good look. You ever think about doing professional wrestling?'" [6:34 onwards]

Lashley is among the biggest names in WWE today, having secured the world title multiple times. He could embark on another remarkable run alongside The Street Profits now that they are on the same page.

