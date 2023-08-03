35-year-old to return to WWE after 781 days? - 4 things he could do at SummerSlam

Is Tyler Breeze returning to WWE? Not only is that the hope of many fans, but it is also the hope of Xavier Woods. The talented former tag team champion revealed such on the most recent episode of The Bump.

Both Xavier and Tyler were guests on the program. When host Kayla Braxton asked Woods about things he'd like to see before the year ends, the UpUpDownDown host boldly and loudly declared his wish to see the former NXT Tag Team Champion on RAW or SmackDown.

This comes after Tyler recently returned to the ring, even winning a championship on the independent scene. Given that he's back to competing, a return certainly isn't out of the question. In fact, it could happen as soon as SummerSlam this weekend.

The Biggest Party Of The Summer will take place live in Detroit on Saturday, August 5th. The big stadium show could do with a major surprise or two. Prince Pretty's return could certainly excite the audience. What could Breeze do if he does return at Ford Field this weekend?

Below are four things Tyler Breeze could do at WWE SummerSlam.

#4. He could compete in the SummerSlam Battle Royal

WWE SummerSlam has eight big-time bouts announced for the show. While some of the biggest and most talented superstars will be missing the event, others who are not announced yet may have a spot thanks to the SummerSlam Battle Royal.

The SummerSlam Battle Royal, presented by Slim Jim, was announced during the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown. So far, LA Knight, Sheamus, Otis, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Tommaso Ciampa have been confirmed for the bout.

If Tyler Breeze is returning to the company, he could appear in the multi-man match. This would provide a fun surprise for fans. Additionally, it would allow Breeze to mix it up with numerous superstars and see what kind of chemistry he may have with today's roster.

#3. Tyler Breeze could unite with his real-life best friend Xavier Woods

As noted, it was Xavier Woods who publicly declared his desire to see Tyler Breeze back on WWE RAW or SmackDown this year. This comes down to both his respect for Breeze, but also their long-standing friendship.

The two run UpUpDownDown together. They were also a tag team in developmental prior to Tyler picking up the male model gimmick. Simply put, they're always hanging out, chatting, or working together.

With Kofi Kingston currently out of action and Big E seemingly not returning soon, if ever, Woods doesn't have a partner. That could change if Tyler Breeze returns at SummerSlam. He and Xavier could unite, potentially even in the aforementioned Battle Royal. Regardless, they'd be a great tag team for the company moving forward.

#2. He could return to WWE television by appearing in the crowd

Tyler Breeze

While Tyler Breeze could certainly make his in-ring return at WWE SummerSlam or immediately align with somebody, an alternative method could be intriguing. Instead of giving away what Breeze will do, the company may instead choose to keep things a mystery.

One of the more fun tropes Triple H has become known for over the years is debuting or returning a star via the audience. This was often done in NXT, where a returning or debuting superstar would be sitting with the fans at a live show and given the spotlight briefly on camera to announce their arrival.

This is both exciting for fans in the crowd and at home while also keeping things mysterious. If Breeze returns to WWE in this way, fans will wonder what's next. Will he be on RAW or SmackDown? Could he be a heel or babyface? It leaves a lot of options for whatever comes next.

#1. Breeze could re-introduce the Maximum Male Models

Maximum Male Models

The Maximum Male Models are a tandem of superstars who have had a rough go in WWE. The tag team is comprised of Mansoor and Mace, two real-life friends who bonded behind the scenes. Unfortunately, the pair haven't been featured on television in quite some time.

Mansoor and Mace were first repackaged into the Maximum Male Models last year with Max Dupri as their manager. Once Triple H took over creative duties in WWE, Dupri became LA Knight again and has since taken off. Meanwhile, Maxxine Dupri was their manager for a brief time but left the duo to become one-third of Alpha Academy.

Tyler Breeze was a model in the company long before either man, however. It would make sense for Breeze to return to the promotion by leading the fashion-forward duo.

If the Maximum Male Models became a trio with Tyler leading, the group could actually end up working out quite well on Monday Night RAW.

