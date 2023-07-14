35-year-old star may be the one to chase Ronda Rousey out of WWE

There has been rampant online speculation surrounding Ronda Rousey's WWE future since Money in the Bank. There are several reports claiming that Rousey is looking to leave and return to MMA at 145 lbs, but these reports have been dismissed.

Shayna Baszler turning on Ronda Rousey back at Money in the Bank seemingly was the start of the rumors since it came out of nowhere, and many believe it's because Rousey has given WWE a "hard out" date for her contract.

𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐙𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢🤎#𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐲𝐧𝐚 @splatlinger this match gonna be so good Jesus ronda and shayna go STIFF against each otherthis match gonna be so good

WWE's recent partnership with Endeavor could open the door to Rousey for her return, but it could also allow Amanda Nunes to head in the opposite direction since she noted that she would be open to making the switch.

Amanda Nunes dominated UFC for several years and could be someone to legitimately take the fight to Ronda Rousey in a wrestling ring or in the Octagon if she hadn't retired earlier this year.

Could Amanda Nunes make the jump over to WWE?

Cain Velasquez made the move to the wrestling world to try and settle his issues with Brock Lesnar, and Amanda Nunes could be the perfect person to put Rousey in her place.

If Rousey is able to come out on top in her feud against Shayna Baszler, then Nunes could be brought in as a WrestleMania opponent for Rousey, who could then defeat her and send her packing back to UFC.

It's unclear if Nunes would be able to adapt to wrestling in the same way that Rousey and Baszler have, but bringing someone like her into the Women's Division could add some much-needed legitimacy and would bring in some fresh eyes.

Do you think Amanda Nunes will be the one to chase Ronda Rousey out of the company?