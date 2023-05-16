35-year-old undefeated WWE Superstar could be Roman Reigns' new insurance policy

Roman Reigns is seemingly one of the most connected men in sports entertainment today. Even when Reigns is not part of a show, Paul Heyman ensures that things run smoothly and The Tribal Chief's presence is known.

Last night on WWE RAW was no different since Heyman was seen backstage shaking hands with Gunther before Imperium invaded the show's main event. The villainous stable sent a message to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The babyface duo will face Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions next weekend with the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line. Meanwhile, it appears that Heyman could have secured a huge insurance policy for his clients.

Gunther remains undefeated in singles matches on the main roster and will travel to Saudi Arabia to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Mustafa Ali. This match could be a walk in the park for the 35-year-old. Hence, he could be on hand later in the night to help Roman Reigns to walk out as champion.

Gunther was once seen as a potential challenger for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns holds two of the biggest championships in WWE, but now that he's on SmackDown, Gunther isn't a threat to him. Instead, it appears that Reigns has taken the approach of recruiting The Ring General to ensure that the latter doesn't become a threat to his title reign in the future.

Having a team like Imperium on the side of The Bloodline could be huge for Reigns since he currently has issues within his own family. The Tribal Chief is unsure if The Usos will be in Saudi Arabia waiting to cost him the title.

Gunther is a legitimate threat to any star in WWE and is still seemingly finding his place on the RAW roster with the help of The Bloodline.

Do you think Reigns and Gunther will remain on the same page? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

