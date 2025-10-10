35-year-old WWE star to officially turn heel and join The Wyatt Sicks? Exploring the possibility 

The Wyatt Sicks are currently one of the top heel factions in pro wrestling. The Uncle Howdy-led faction has gained prominence on SmackDown, where they currently hold the WWE Tag Team Championship. However, it seems that a major star might turn heel and join the stable on the blue brand.Montez Ford is the star in question. The 35-year-old is one-half of The Street Profits, alongside Angelo Dawkins. They were the former WWE Tag Team Champions before losing the title to The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) on the July 11 episode of SmackDown.However, the babyface duo defeated The Miz and Carmelo Hayes (Melo Don't Miz) two weeks ago to earn another tag team championship shot against Lumis and Gacy on the just-concluded episode of the blue brand ahead of Crown Jewel, where they lost. Given this situation, there is a possibility that the tag team might soon disband.There has been an increasing tension between The Street Profits after Uncle Howdy subtly planted doubt about their partnership before their showdown against the heel faction at Clash in Paris, where they failed to regain the tag team title for a second time.Given that the leader of The Wyatt Sicks had been making backstage appearances to tempt Dawkins to turn on Ford, the creative team might decide to pull a swerve on fans in the near future and have the 35-year-old betray Angelo instead, especially now that they have suffered another loss on the show. Arguably, he could then join the villainous faction in a shocking twist as part of a blockbuster storyline.That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.MFT could challenge The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team ChampionshipHaving successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits this week, The Wyatt Sicks could be set to face their next challengers for the title.In a post-match segment, the Uncle Howdy-led faction faced off with Solo Sikoa's MFT, hinting that they could be coming after the tag team title soon, especially now that Tama Tonga has returned as their newest member.However, it should be noted that while this could be a hint, it is hypothetical as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed. It will be interesting to see what plans the creative team has for the superstars going forward.