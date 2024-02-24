35-year-old WWE Superstar to join The Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber 2024? Exploring the chances

The Judgment Day will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles against the team of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at Elimination Chamber. This is a match that could grab eyeballs, as WWE could be planning major surprises. A former champion could make a shocking appearance at the spectacular event and join the heel faction, thus playing a pivotal role in the outcome of the match.

The name in question is Monday Night RAW Superstar Bronson Reed. The 35-year-old is not a part of the premium live event, despite it happening in his home country. Therefore, he could interfere in the tag match and help Damian Priest and Finn Balor retain their titles to eventually join the faction.

WWE could pull off this move as Reed's appearance at Elimination Chamber could give rise to a huge pop as he hails from Australia. However, the possibility of him joining The Judgment Day at the spectacular event is quite low. This is because the heel group already has five members and Bronson Reed hasn't really been linked to the faction at all. Besides, he is currently working as a singles superstar and his character arc has been captivating fans.

WWE has been building him up as a dominant heel and might not want to put him in a faction at the moment. On the other hand, The Judgment Day recently saw the addition of JD McDonagh and does not necessarily require a new member. Therefore, the prospect of the Australian Superstar joining the heel faction looks implausible at the moment.

What does WWE have in store for The Judgment Day at WrestleMania XL?

The Judgment Day is currently one of the hottest factions in WWE and has been dominating the landscape of the company. With WrestleMania around the corner, the company seemingly has major plans for all the superstars in the group.

Rhea Ripley is expected to overcome Nia Jax and defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at The Showcase of the Immortals. WWE has been hinting at this direction for quite some time and fans might finally witness the two juggernauts clash at WrestleMania XL.

On the other hand, Damian Priest and Finn Balor could defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles in a multi-person tag team match at the April extravaganza. The company held a similar multi-person match last year as well, which received quite an acclamation.

As a result, they could do the same this year as many superstars would get the opportunity to be featured at The Show of Shows. Dominik Mysterio is one of the top stars on The Judgment Day and he could be involved in a singles match at WrestleMania 40 as well.