35-year-old WWE Superstar may return to SmackDown after 15 months to align with Roman Reigns against The Bloodline

Roman Reigns can't even trust his own family at the moment, with The Usos looking to find a way to bring Solo Sikoa over to their side after leaving The Bloodline.

At WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns will be up against it, with many fans believing that Jey Uso could finally be the man to overcome The Tribal Chief and take away his World Championship. That being said, Reigns is a smart man. He knows that Solo Sikoa could be convinced to betray him just like his brothers, which could mean that he has already made alternative plans.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC #FunFact : Roman Reigns’ character is technically the reason behind Apollo Crews’ changed persona #FunFact: Roman Reigns’ character is technically the reason behind Apollo Crews’ changed persona 💯 https://t.co/oeAylCXJPR

Back when Roman Reigns was starting out as The Tribal Chief, there was a short storyline that saw him teaching Apollo Crews how to push himself forward on SmackDown. Crews has since been on NXT and working main event over the past few years after leaving SmackDown back in April 2022.

Will Roman Reigns create a new Bloodline without The Usos?

Sami Zayn's addition to The Bloodline earlier this year proved that Reigns doesn't need blood relations to be part of his stable. This means that he could recruit some new names from the current roster and help to build them in the same way that he has his family.

Apollo Crews could be the first loyal soldier to fall in line, and it could lead to a very different faction. This all depends on how Reigns reacts to The Uso's betrayal. Will he continue to push for them to return or accept his loss and decide that it's time to look for someone new to watch his back?

SummerSlam could be a deciding night for The Bloodline, and both sides of this war need to be prepared.

Do you think Reigns will recruit new Bloodline members? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

