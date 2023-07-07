36-year-old former WWE Champion needs to return to write Roman Reigns off TV following SmackDown

Roman Reigns has already had quite a rough week after finally being pinned by his own family at Money in the Bank last weekend. Despite the loss, Reigns is still Champion, and tonight on SmackDown, he will be put on trial by The Usos in The Tribal Court.

It will be interesting to see if Reigns is found guilty of the crimes he committed against his family and what the punishment will be. This could be a way to welcome back former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, who could return as The Fiend and attack Reigns to end the show.

Roman Drew @RomanDrew54 What if Bray Wyatt returns tomorrow Night? What if Bray Wyatt returns tomorrow Night? https://t.co/ho3qnccztr

Whilst it's likely that Reigns will have a showdown with Jey Uso at SummerSlam, an attack at the hands of The Fiend after he is found guilty could be enough to write him off TV until the Biggest Party of Summer.

Roman Reigns could be kicked out of The Bloodline

Roman Reigns could be kicked out of his own family on SmackDown, and an attack at the hands of The Fiend could be the final nail in the coffin of the man who once dominated the blue brand.

The Usos deciding to step out from under his shadow appears to have been his biggest downfall, and it could lead to him losing the Championship to Jey Uso in a few weeks' time. But he could also become the first man that The Fiend targets upon return.

There have been several rumors that Wyatt could make his return as his former character, and making a statement by attacking SmackDown's biggest name could be enough to push Wyatt back to the top of the card following his five-month absence.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will target Roman Reigns following his trial this week on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

