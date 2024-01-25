36-year-old star to make WWE comeback and compete in the Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

Over the years, the Royal Rumble has become one of the most famous Premium Live Events in WWE. While great matches are a major reason behind the success of the Rumble, another big reason is superstars returning to the PLE. Last year's match also witnessed the return of some significant stars.

Similarly, the WWE Universe is again expecting to see some stars return at the upcoming Royal Rumble. While there are many big names rumored to debut and return, several fans are excited to know about the possibility of Pat McAfee competing in the Rumble match.

Until now, there has been no official announcement from WWE about McAfee's return. However, there is a huge possibility that the former NFL player could commentate at the Royal Rumble on January 27. If he does the same, it also leaves room for him to make an appearance during the match.

From 2020 till 2023, Pat McAfee has wrestled for WWE on many occasions. However, he has never been part of a Royal Rumble. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion approaches him to make an appearance at the event.

A WWE Superstar once praised potential Royal Rumble entrant Pat McAfee

Since Pat McAfee actively began working with WWE, he became an instant hint among superstars and fans. While McAfee's skills on the mic helped him become an instant success, another key factor in the 36-year-old star's rise is the kindness and humility he has shown backstage.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Megan Morant spoke about Pat McAfee and the kindness he displayed backstage.

"My first WrestleMania in Dallas, Pat McAfee being there and Stone Cold Steve Austin coming out was amazing — and nobody knew that second night that he was gonna be there. Just hearing the glass shattering and him and Pat was awesome. It was really cool for me, I started the week after Pat had started."

Morant further added:

"I think the world of Pat. One of the things about Pat is that he’s so kind to everyone. He knows everyone’s name, the people who mic you up, the people who do camera work, everybody, Pat knows their name and just getting to watch him be who he is was cool for somebody who wants to be in television for a long time, whether that be in sports entertainment or sports or wherever it may be. He’s a star and watching what he does is very cool."

Based on Moran's comments, Pat McAfee seems to be a great guy for superstars to hang out with. It will be interesting to see when the former NFL player makes his next appearance for WWE.

