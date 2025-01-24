36-year-old star may have subtly confirmed he is returning to WWE in the 2025 men's Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble 2025 is just around the corner and excitement is palpable. After all, with the Rumble match comes plenty of surprises to look forward to. Whether it's nostalgic returns or surprising debuts, the PLE has it all.

With two weeks left before the Royal Rumble, many are wondering what's in store. In particular, there is a lot of speculation regarding possible returns and debutants, as mentioned earlier. Well, one 36-year-old star may have subtly confirmed his return to WWE at the men's Rumble match.

The superstar is the recently crowned TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry. The Scottish star could very well feature in this year's Royal Rumble match, and here are three reasons why.

Joe Hendry will be in the area during the Royal Rumble

This year's Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It just so happens, that Wrestlecon is in the same city, and one Joe Hendry is attending. This is a good enough reason to suggest he could make an appearance.

Hendry himself hyped up the event with a tweet on X. He captioned a poster for the event with his iconic catchphrase, "Say his name, and he appears." This could be a potential hint at an "appearance" in the Rumble match, but it remains speculation.

Having Hendry at the event would be a great nod to WWE and TNA's new partnership

Recently, WWE and TNA agreed to a multi-year partnership. The deal will see several TNA and NXT stars crossover to the other company and make special appearances. While it is restricted to NXT, there is no reason why TNA stars cannot make their presence felt on the main roster.

Several superstars, particularly champions, have done it before, with Mickie James and Jordynne Grace being perfect examples. Given Joe Hendry's popularity, it would benefit WWE greatly to have him at the Royal Rumble. Besides, it would be fun to see him walk out to the ring with the TNA World Championship in hand.

Triple H could offer Hendry a spot in the Rumble match

Last night on Impact, Joe Hendry himself stated that he is ready to defend the TNA World Championship anytime and anywhere. Well, he could choose to come to the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis and offer that same opportunity. However, rather than book an open challenge, Triple H could have something else in mind for the champion.

He could offer Hendry a spot in the Rumble match, which would be interesting. After all, it's a nice throwback to how he made his NXT debut, participating in a 25-man Battle Royal. But, as with everything, it remains nothing more than speculation at this point in time.

