36-year-old star to return on next week's WWE RAW in wake of major challenge? Exploring the possibility 

WWE RAW came to an end, and as usual, a new episode of RAW Talk aired. The program broke down the events from the red brand, while also including three interviews with stars from the show.

While Byron Saxton was interviewing Akira Tozawa, following his shocking win over The Miz, Bronson Reed interrupted and took over. The Japanese star quickly disappeared and Reed made a major challenge to Tommaso Ciampa. The big Aussie made it clear that their issues weren't over.

In fact, Bronson wanted to fight The Blackheart on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. While Ciampa hasn't officially accepted the bout, the challenge will not go unanswered. While Reed promised to leave Tommaso helpless in the ring, his challenge could potentially lead to the return of Johnny Gargano.

Ciampa's promo on WWE RAW was the catalyst of Bronson's challenge. During the segment, Tommaso remarked "do it yourself." Many believe this was teasing a reunion between himself and Johnny Gargano, collectively known as DIY.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions broke up and feuded, but remain real-life best friends. If Reed follows through with his promise, and attempts to hurt Ciampa, Gargano may return to TV, after over three months out, to help his close friend. From there, the Australian star will have two of the most talented performers in the world ready to fight him.

Two other bouts have been announced for WWE RAW next week

Two other major matches were disclosed for next week's WWE Monday Night RAW. One is particularly intriguing, as it features an up-and-coming star battle a veteran of the ring in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Becky Lynch will go one-on-one with Zoey Stark in the exciting stipulation match. This comes after Zoey, and her mentor Trish Stratus, have routinely attempted to make The Man's life agonizing on Mondays. This includes beating Lynch up in the concourse area in a match against Trish.

The rules of a Falls Count Anywhere Match are somewhat self-explanatory. A wrestler can win by pinfall or submission only, but they aren't limited to the confines of the ring. They can fight anywhere and everywhere, with contests often wandering into unexplored areas of the arena. There are no disqualifications and countouts aren't in play.

Beyond the two matches already covered, Chad Gable is all set to battle Ludwig Kaiser during next week's show. This comes after the Olympian managed to defeat Intercontinental Champion Gunther, albeit by countout.

Can Master Gable continue his winning ways? Will Ciampa be able to overcome Reed? Lastly, can Becky gain moment before Payback? There are several interesting questions heading into the next episode of WWE RAW.

