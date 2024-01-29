36-year-old WWE star to replace CM Punk at WrestleMania 40 if his injury is serious? Exploring potential match with Seth Rollins

CM Punk was supposed to reach the pinnacle of sports entertainment at Royal Rumble 2024. The Second-City Saint was seemingly the favorite to win the Rumble and complete his lifelong mission of headlining WrestleMania.

Instead, the night ended in agony for Punk as Cody Rhodes dumped him over the top rope after blocking the Go To Sleep, winning his second Rumble match in a row. If losing the bout wasn't enough, the former WWE Champion seemingly suffered an injury.

Punk landed awkwardly on his arm off the Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre, potentially damaging his triceps. Upon his heartbreaking elimination, the runner-up of the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match was seen clutching his right elbow.

If Punk has suffered a severe injury, WWE may have to replace him on the WrestleMania 40 match card. Although not confirmed, the veteran was expected to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at 'Mania. However, other people are also gunning for the gold, who could replace an injured Second City Saint.

Gunther interrupted Seth Rollins' promo last week to declare his intentions of dethroning The Visionary by targeting every weakness of his at The Show of Shows. Unfortunately, the 36-year-old RAW Superstar couldn't win the men's Rumble, and thus, he needs another route to get to Rollins.

If Punk is indeed injured, the Intercontinental Champion would be an excellent candidate to face Rollins at The Show of Shows. The tease dropped on the last edition of RAW before Royal Rumble could be used to build up the high-profile feud.

CM Punk's path to WrestleMania 40 remains unclear

The Voice of the Voiceless was determined to get closer to his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania 40 by winning the men's Royal Rumble. However, despite the promises and anticipation, CM Punk failed.

Following the Rumble, Punk needs to figure out his path to The Show of Shows. A colossal showdown with Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at 'Mania is still possible since Elimination Chamber 2024 is a few weeks away.

Since Cody Rhodes will likely challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, WWE will require an intriguing method to determine Rollins' challenger. The Elimination Chamber match could be used for this purpose, and CM Punk, who has previously won the affair, might win the bout to book a date with The Visionary.

The Second City Saint is already advertised for the upcoming premium live event in Perth. Hence, fans can expect him to compete in a potential number one contenders Elimination Chamber match next month.

