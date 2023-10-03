36-year-old WWE Superstar teases potential character change following stable split

A WWE Superstar could be getting a new gimmick after his stable officially disbanded over the weekend.

The Schism is dead after Joe Gacy ended his affiliation with Ava. A video package of the former stablemates' interaction backstage was shown on Saturday's NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event.

"No, Ava, all hope is gone. This wasn't the right family for you. The Schism is dead. So go," Gacy said.

Things started to crumble for The Schism when Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid left WWE last month after asking for their release back in April. With Gacy proclaiming his stable dead, he recently teased a gimmick change.

"What have I done? Where have I come from? When I burnt the backs with the sun through a glass. Did I seal the loss that's become me?" Gacy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some fans have always thought that The Schism was a copycat of The Wyatt Family, with Joe Gacy doing his best Bray Wyatt impression. Now that the stable has split, Gacy can have a fresh start to his career.

WWE main roster call-up coming for Joe Gacy?

A fan on X asked acclaimed WWE insider Better Wrestling Experience (@BoozerRasslin) about plans for Joe Gacy. BWE responded and revealed that there are discussions about calling up Gacy along with a new group to lead.

"They looking at a possible new faction for Joe. Also discussed his call up with a new plan," BWE wrote.

Several main roster stables have been successful over the past year including The Bloodline, The Judgment Day and the LWO. Bobby Lashley's new group with the Street Profits appears ready to take over SmackDown as well.

Joe Gacy seems talented and creative enough to make a new character work. He likely just needs the right superstars with him to become more successful.

