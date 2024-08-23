37-year-old absent star to return at the Royal Rumble and win it immediately? Analyzing the chances

Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled for February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Given this is the first of WWE's Big Four PLEs, one can assume the premium live event will come with twists and surprises. For example, last year, Bron Breakker replaced Brock Lesnar in the men's match at the last minute!

The men's and women's match at Royal Rumble sets the tone for the rest of the year. The winner gets a shot at a title at WrestleMania, which opens up avenues for various storylines and angles. The men's roster has been going strong, but the women's roster, especially on WWE RAW, might need a lift.

One of the superstars who can act as a catalyst for the women's match is Becky Lynch. Her previous contract with WWE expired on June 1, 2024, and she has been a free agent ever since. If the 37-year-old comes back to WWE at next year's Royal Rumble, she can be the one to win the women's match as well.

The Women's World Championship currently has a storyline with Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Once their rivalry is over, a strong competitor must make her way in to continue adding gravitas to the title.

Having Becky Lynch win the women's match will make her the challenger for the championship and create a rivalry in which fans will be invested.

Fans can expect another 37-year-old to return at Royal Rumble 2025

Recently, Pat McAfee announced that the August 19, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW would be his last one for a while. With football season beginning, he would step away from WWE commentary due to his commitments to ESPN's College Gameday.

Michael Cole revealed that Pat McAfee will return to WWE next year, but the exact date hasn't been mentioned. He may return to WWE commentary at Royal Rumble 2025 since he returned at the premium live event in 2023 and 2024.

Before leaving, McAfee left a heartfelt message for the WWE Universe, letting them know he would return to the announcers' table very soon!

