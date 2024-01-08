37-year-old former US Champion to receive a major push in WWE? Analyzing the possibility

A former WWE Champion could once again rise to the top of the mountain on Monday Night RAW after an impressive comeback. Last week on the red show, The Rock returned to confront Jinder Mahal. While all the attention was on The People's Champion, Mahal's remarkable promo work certainly did not go unnoticed.

Since dropping the WWE Championship to AJ Styles in 2017, Jinder Mahal has lost momentum and hasn't been featured in significant storylines on TV. The Modern Day Maharaja returned alongside Indus Sher after a brief absence last year, but their alliance seemingly failed to get over with the audience.

When Triple H announced a former WWE Champion would return this past Monday on RAW, no one imagined it would be Mahal. Fans initially looked disappointed, but the 37-year-old delivered an incredible segment, proving his credibility.

In an interview with Sony Sports Network, Mahal reflected on sharing the screen with The Brahma Bull. The former United States Champion also claimed 2024 was a big year for him and Indus Sher:

"I definitely think starting Day 1 off with The Rock is a sign for big things to come in 2024. Expect big things from Veer and Sanga. We're training very hard, and we're improving every single day. And soon we will have tag team gold, and of course, The Modern Day Maharaja will have singles gold this year," he said.

Mahal hasn't wrestled in the ring since Superstar Spectacle in India last year. However, the Triple H-led creative team could soon book him in a prominent role on RAW. He could dominate the red brand's roster alongside Indus Sher and feud with other notable stables like The Judgment Day and Imperium.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H explains why Jinder Mahal deserved his main event push

In 2014, Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre were released from the company after their work in 3MB gimmick could not impress fans and backstage officials. A few years later, both superstars came back to the company, transforming into main event talents.

While many expected McIntyre's rise, Mahal's entry into the WWE Championship picture in 2017 shocked some viewers.

In an interview with USA Today, Triple H revealed how Mahal entered the main event scene after returning to the company.

"Jinder is a guy who has always worked extremely hard. He trains hard; he’s very intense about what he wants with his career. He’s very thoughtful."

The Game added that Mahal was a more experienced and wise performer upon his comeback:

"To Jinder’s credit and Drew’s credit, they left, they went and figured it for themselves, they improved. They’re both men now as opposed to kids trying to make it in the business. They see their careers differently and what they want and are still extremely hard workers and great people. Now, hopefully, they are in a better position to succeed," Triple H said.

The Road to WrestleMania will begin with Royal Rumble 2024 on January 27. It will be interesting to see how Jinder Mahal will be booked ahead of The Show of Shows.

