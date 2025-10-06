37-year-old to help Asuka and Kairi Sane at WWE Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 06, 2025 22:24 GMT
WWE Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Kairi Sane and Asuka enter the ring during Monday Night RAW - Image Source: Getty

Asuka and Kairi Sane are set to face IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Tag Team match this Saturday at Crown Jewel: Perth. The highly anticipated showdown was made official last week after the turn of events on RAW. Now, The Kabuki Warriors might emerge victorious in a shocking twist, thanks to the potential return of a 37-year-old star.

Dakota Kai was released from her WWE contract earlier this year, ending her three-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion. However, fans now speculate that the company may bring Kai back and book her to help Asuka and Kairi Sane emerge victorious.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY kicked off last week's episode of RAW with an in-ring segment in which Mami addressed the attack they suffered from The Kabuki Warriors the previous week. Meanwhile, SKY seemed uncertain whether to reconcile with Asuka before eventually leaving The Eradicator in the ring, saying she needed time to think.

Following this moment, Asuka and Kairi Sane ambushed Ripley from behind. This led IYO SKY to run back into the ring and throw The Empress of Tomorrow off Mami. She then tried to intercede for her friend, but the 44-year-old unexpectedly hit her in the face with the poison mist to everyone's surprise.

This incident set up the stage for the upcoming showdown between the heel and babyface duo this Saturday at Crown Jewel: Perth. However, in a shocking twist, Dakota Kai might make a surprising return and help The Kabuki Warriors win the match.

If this happens, and given that Bayley is seemingly portraying heel-like traits since her return on the red brand, it could eventually lead to the reunion of Damage CTRL.

However, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. It remains to be seen what surprises Triple H has for fans at Crown Jewel: Perth.

IYO SKY might eventually turn against Rhea Ripley after WWE Crown Jewel

If the above scenario plays out, IYO SKY might eventually turn against Rhea Ripley after The Kabuki Warriors potentially emerge victorious at WWE Crown Jewel.

Given the recent setbacks SKY has faced on RAW, especially her unsuccessful attempts to regain the Women's World Championship, she might eventually betray Ripley and rejoin Damage CTRL after their reunion on the red brand.

If this happens, the villainous faction could help her regain the title from Stephanie Vaquer. However, it must be noted that this angle is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed in this regard yet.

