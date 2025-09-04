37-year-old megastar to unexpectedly debut on RAW and attack Logan Paul? Exploring the possibility 

Logan Paul entered into a feud with John Cena on SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025. This led to a singles match between the bitter rivals last Sunday at Clash in Paris, where Cena emerged victorious.

That being said, it now seems like the bitter rivals have buried the hatchet after their high-stakes bout in France, and The Maverick might choose to return to action on RAW. In a shocking twist, a 37-year-old megarstar might unexpectedly debut on the Monday night show and attack Logan Paul.

The megastar in question is Conor McGregor. Paul recently took shots at the former UFC double champion while speaking on one of his recent YouTube vlogs. The Maverick revealed he wasn't pleased with the reaction he received from the Dublin crowd on SmackDown during his segment against John Cena. He also criticized the Irish citizens, including McGregor, whom he labelled "washed up."

Late last year, there were talks about Logan Paul facing Conor McGregor in a boxing match in India. However, it didn't come to fruition after UFC nixed the idea. Given that the two clashing could make a dream match, "The Notorious" might make a surprising debut on RAW and attack Paul, as the duo are now under the same banner of TKO, which owns WWE and UFC. Moreover, McGregor seems to be pretty much done with UFC now.

If this happens, it could set up a blockbuster match between the megastars at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. However, it should be noted that while this could be a hint, it is hypothetical and based on speculation. Nothing has been confirmed.

Logan Paul might look to become a champion again

If the above scenario plays out, Logan Paul might look to become a champion after his potential clash with Conor McGregor at Wrestlepalooza. The Maverick lost his United States Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024 and hasn't achieved any success in securing another title since then.

Given this situation, Paul might challenge Dominik Mysterio for his Intercontinental Championship. Dominik defeated AJ Styles in a rematch on the latest episode of RAW to retain the title, thanks to El Grande Americano, who attacked Styles with his loaded mask.

Following this incident, it seems like WWE has ended the storyline between Mysterio and The Phenomenal One. In a shocking twist, Logan Paul might walk up to 'Dirty' Dom and challenge him to a match for the Intercontinental Championship.

That said, this scenario is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

