After recent reports emerged that former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona's (a.k.a Zack Ryder) return to the company was imminent, the man himself seems to have quashed those rumors.

Cardona was signed to the company for more than 15 years, and in that time, he proved to be a big hit with a hardcore section of fans. Since his release in 2020, the former Intercontinental Champion has finally moved up to the main event scene, primarily performing for both NWA and IMPACT Wrestling.

During a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Boom, Matt Cardona was asked if he had any drive or passion to return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

"I’ve been saying since I got released from WWE, it’s not my goal to get back there. I’m not doing things, ‘oh what can I do to get WWE to notice me,’ no. I’m trying to create my own path but at the same time, I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to have another WrestleMania moment or wrestle in Madison Square Garden, of course, I do." (H/T WrestlingInc)

While Matt Cardona has yet to return to World Wrestling Entertainment, his wife and fellow pro wrestler Chelsea Green recently did, as she made her comeback at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Who does Matt Cardona want to face in WWE?

During his pro wrestling career, the Long Island native has faced some of the greatest stars of all time, including Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Kane, and Chris Jericho.

With his return to the company potentially on the cards, Cardona was recently asked by sportskeeda's own Nick Lombardi on social media who he would like to face if he returned.

The two star's friendship has been well exhibited both in the ring and out of it over the years, with the pair teaming together in AEW in 2020 as well as Cody Rhodes being one of Matt Cardona's groomsmen for his wedding last year.

