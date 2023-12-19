37-year-old WWE official to cost Randy Orton the title against Roman Reigns? Exploring Royal Rumble swerve

During the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton challenged Roman Reigns to a match at the Royal Rumble 2024 event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Despite Reigns declining the challenge and instructing his opponent to earn the chance, the match will likely be officially scheduled for the premium live event in January 2024. However, the interference of the SmackDown General Manager might jeopardize The Viper's chances of winning against The Tribal Chief.

The 37-year-old's reason for impeding Orton's chances to win the title is evident. After signing the SmackDown contract, The Viper delivered an explosive RKO to the SmackDown GM. The Legend Killer's actions were wrong and unwarranted, resulting in a $50,000 fine.

A week later, Orton encountered Aldis behind the scenes and presented him with a check totaling $100,000. Nick Aldis inquired about the doubled amount, as the initial fine was only $50,000. The Viper assertively stated that it was an upfront payment for the potential RKO that Aldis could encounter in the coming days.

Without a doubt, Aldis is in grave danger when in the presence of The Apex Predator, as he is vulnerable to an RKO at any time. This vulnerability could result in the former IMPACT Wrestling star joining forces with Roman Reigns and playing a significant part in Randy Orton's downfall during their rumored match at the Royal Rumble 2024 event.

It remains to be seen what transpires at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in January if Aldis costs Orton. At this time, it's just conjecture. Let's wait and watch.

Randy Orton said he wants to break the World Title record

Following his triumphant return at WWE Survivor Series 2023, Randy Orton recently engaged in a captivating interview with Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

During this insightful conversation, the 14-time World Champion delved into various aspects of his illustrious career, shedding light on his reputation and expressing his aspirations to surpass the remarkable championship reigns of both Ric Flair and John Cena.

"Of course. I wanna do everything I can man. Longevity is always the number 1 goal for me I want to be able to go home and play with my kids and not be in pain. That would be the ultimate goal. As many accomplishments as I can accomplish in WWE, the more the better. I’ve already done so much so far, it’s kind of nice being in a position where I can watch other guys ' matches and maybe critique and help and answer questions. For the first time in my career, I find myself being a little bit of I guess a mentor to some people." [H/T Wrestlezone]

