37-year-old WWE star’s main event career could end abruptly if Triple H makes one drastic decision at SummerSlam

Triple H has a huge challenge ahead of him to make SummerSlam 2025 a blockbuster show. It will be the first two-night edition of the annual summer event, and the company is heavily marketing it as the biggest show of the year. Being the head of creative, every decision Triple H will make this weekend carries the potential to make or break careers.Naomi is set to defend the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam. However, if she loses the gold this weekend, it could ruin her main event career in WWE. The 37-year-old won the coveted title at Evolution this month after a historic cash-in during Ripley and SKY's match, and SummerSlam will mark her first title defense.Losing the championship in her very first title defense would destroy Naomi's momentum. Triple H has done an incredible job solidifying her footing in the main event scene in the past few months. However, an abrupt ending to her title reign would undermine The Glow's credibility. It would ruin months of hard work that WWE has put into building her character on SmackDown.Additionally, it is Naomi's first singles title reign in the company since 2017. It took her a long time to carve her path to the top of the division. A transitional title run would be a major setback for her career after years of hard work. Besides, losing the Women's World Title and that, too, at a stage like SummerSlam would push her back to the mid-card scene in the company.Moreover, the Women's World Champion will face Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris next month. It means that the losers of the SummerSlam match are unlikely to be involved in the Women's World Title scene afterward. This indicates that if Triple H makes Naomi drop the title, it would leave her directionless after The Biggest Party of The Summer.Triple H could put Naomi in a blockbuster match at Clash in ParisWWE has a series of big premium live events lined up in the next few weeks. After SummerSlam 2025, the company will head to France to host another international event, Clash in Paris. Triple H might have some major plans for the show, and one of them could involve Naomi in a blockbuster match.If Naomi manages to retain her Women's World Championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer, she could face Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris. WWE has seemingly started planting the seeds for this mega clash as The Dark Angel was seen crossing paths with The Glow in recent weeks on RAW.Also, the Women's World Title picture needs some fresh faces to revitalize fans' interest in it. For the past two years, things have been revolving around Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Liv Morgan. A first-time-ever clash between Naomi and Stephanie Vaquer would rejuvenate the RAW women's division.Additionally, a well-built showdown with a top star like Vaquer would make Naomi's title reign entertaining. It would also solidify The Glow's spot in the main event scene, which is why the Triple H-led creative team could take this direction.