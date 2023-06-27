37-year-old WWE Superstar challenges Gunther to a title match at Money in the Bank ahead of tonight's RAW

A 37-year-old WWE Superstar has challenged Gunther to an Intercontinental Championship this Saturday at Money in the Bank.

Matt Riddle returned from hiatus – which was taken due to personal reasons – on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39. The Original Bro helped Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in their rivalry against The Bloodline for a bit before stepping out on his own.

Riddle is now involved in a rivalry against the leader of the Imperium faction, Intercontinental Champion Gunther. He defeated Ludwig Kaiser last week on the red brand but was brutally attacked after the match. The champion targeted Matt's ankle with the attack and stomped on it several times.

Before tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Georgia, Byron Saxton caught up with the former United States Champion backstage. Matt officially challenged Gunther to an Intercontinental Championship match this Saturday night at Money in the Bank.

"Yeah, they (Imperium) tried to injure my ankle, and you know what? You keep trying to injure me, I think I am going to take something from Gunther. I think I am going to try and take his Intercontinental Championship. I'm going to challenge him for the Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank," said Matt Riddle. [00:08 - 00:23]

Matt Riddle vows to hurt WWE RAW star Gunther

The rivalry between the two superstars has gotten very personal following the events of last week's episode of RAW.

The Intercontinental Champion seemingly tried to injure Riddle by stomping on his exposed ankle last week on the red brand. Following the attack, Matt took to Twitter to deliver a warning to The Ring General and vowed to take a pound of flesh from the champion.

"I’m going to make you pay for everything you’ve done to me and I’m going to take my pound of flesh from you Gunther!!!! I’m gonna make you hurt!!!!" Matt Riddle wrote on his Twitter page.

The 35-year-old's reign as Intercontinental Champion has been dominant thus far. It will be interesting to see if the former MMA fighter can catch the champion off guard and put an end to his reign at WWE Money in the Bank on July 1st.

