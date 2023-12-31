38-year-old to be the cover star of WWE 2K24? Recent report sheds light

WWE 2K24 is the next installment of the company's popular video game franchise. Every year, a superstar is chosen to appear on the cover of the game, and it's become a major honor for WWE's talent. According to wrestling insider Boozer (aka BWE), it seems that Cody Rhodes might be the star chosen to grace the cover of the 2024 edition.

Cody Rhodes has been one of the company's top stars since returning at WrestleMania 38 last year. The American Nightmare has become the face of Monday Night RAW, so it would be no surprise if he was chosen as the cover star of WWE 2k24.

Wrestling insider Boozer 666 sent out a tweet earlier today with a simple message indicating that Rhodes might be chosen for the role. While this is not confirmed yet, it was already clear to fans that The American Nightmare was high in the running. As things stand, there is a very good chance that Boozer's indication could become reality.

Check out a fan-made cover below:

Unfortunately, the WWE Universe likely won't know for certain until at least Royal Rumble 2024. The 2k24 edition of the popular game franchise is expected to release during the Road to WrestleMania next spring.

What is WWE's next premium live event?

The company's next premium live event is Royal Rumble 2024. This edition of the PLE is being hosted at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. As of writing, the company has not announced any official card for the show except for the traditional Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Additionally, Roman Reigns is scheduled to be part of the event. The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed Universal title against the winner of the triple threat match set to take place at New Year's Revolution 2024.

The Day 1 edition of RAW adds more anticipation to this event due to the World Heavyweight title match scheduled to take place, as Seth Rollins is set to defend against Drew McIntyre on January 1, 2024. If The Scottish Warrior somehow manages to dethrone The Visionary before Royal Rumble, it will surely bring a huge twist for the PLE.

Besides the Head of the Table, Logan Paul is also set to defend his United States Championship against the winner of the US title tournament. Overall, It will be interesting to witness how the landscape of the Stamford-based promotion changes as we are closing in on the Road to WrestleMania 40.