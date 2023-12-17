38-year-old former champion to betray WWE stable and reunite with his brother? Exploring potential swerve

This week on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns made his return to the company and was there to reveal who he believed was "next in line" Interestingly, it was Solo Sikoa as he has caused the least number of issues over the past year.

Jimmy Uso obviously thought that he would be chosen since he is the older brother, but was made to look quite foolish. Given the position he has been put in, this could lead to Jimmy finally walking away from The Bloodline and reuniting with his brother Jey.

The two men have been at odds for several months but family is family and there is a way that they could put their issues aside since it's clear that both men are missing their twin.

Jimmy would only have to approach Jey and make it clear that he was right and then the two men could reunite once again.

Will Jimmy Uso betray Roman Reigns on his way out of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown?

Roman Reigns could be forced to defend his World Championship against Randy Orton at The Royal Rumble, which would be the perfect place for Jimmy Uso to step up and cost Reigns his Championship.

Reigns has been the reigning Champion for more than 1200 days, it's clear that there would have to be some kind of controversy to allow him to finally be pinned to lose his title. Solo Sikoa is loyal to his Tribal Chief, so it appears that Uso would perhaps need to recruit his brother to help him commit the ultimate betrayal.

Of course, this would mean that Jimmy vs Jey would be off the table since many fans have been looking forward to the two brothers finally going one-on-one.

Do you think Jimmy and Jey should reunite on WWE TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.