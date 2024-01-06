38-year-old former WWE champion to be the one to finally take down The Bloodline? Exploring potential tease

The New Year's Revolution episode of WWE SmackDown last night was a stacked event.

Along with steller #1 contenders and title matches, fans also witnessed the return of The Authors of Pain. AOP, along with their manager Paul Ellering, formed an alliance with Karrion Kross and Scarlett last night.

The WWE Universe has been waiting for Kross to be pushed on the main roster since he was brought back to the company by Triple H more than a year ago. Kross and his wife Scarlett have sat on the sidelines for much of their career, and now, with their new allies, it looks like they could be pushed to the highest level.

Last night's return means that this new faction now consists of a manager, a tag team, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, meaning they would be the perfect fit for a feud with The Bloodline.

Fans have already seen the 38-year-old superstar and his wife send subtle hints to The Bloodline. It will be safe to assume that Kross will definitely want to lock horns with The Tribal Chief for the gold.

If the two titans clash, AOP will even out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The former NXT Tag Team Champions can prevent the Samoan stars from interfering and helping their cousin. After Reigns is left alone to fend for himself, it is possible that The Doom Walker will take advantage and become the one to finally take down The Head of the Table.

What's next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

Before worrying about Kirrion Kross' new faction on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns needs to overcome a massive challenge at the Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event.

Last night's New Year's Revolution edition of WWE SmackDown featured a triple-threat match between AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. The winner of this match was supposed to get the opportunity to face The Tribal Chief at the January PLE.

However, Roman Reigns, in classic Roman Reigns fashion, couldn't allow anyone else to decide his opponents for him. The Tribal Chief was also present on the blue brand last night, and during the #1 contenders triple-threat match, he attacked all three participants. After ruining the main event of SmackDown, Roman's plans seem to have backfired.

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis informed Paul Heyman that because Reigns interrupted the #1 contender's match, he will now face all three of those men in a fatal four-way match at the Royal Rumble.

