38-year-old former WWE Superstar needs to return after more than five years to feud with Gunther

Gunther has brushed aside every challenger that has stepped in his way over the past year and has now made WWE history as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

WWE tweeted out to confirm that Gunther was the new record holder yesterday, and interestingly, former star James Ellsworth was one of the men to comment on the achievement.

Could this be a hint that he wants to become part of Gunther's history-making reign? Ellsworth first stepped up to Braun Strowman and even handed him a countout loss at Survivor Series in 2017.

Could the same storyline be on the horizon for Gunther? The feud between the Austrian star and Chad Gable has humanized the man who has become known as some sort of machine, and someone like Ellsworth could further push that idea forward.

James Ellsworth hasn't been near a WWE ring in more than five years

Ellsworth had a strange WWE career, from working in the main event to being pinned by Becky Lynch. At one point, he was in a partnership with Carmella and was one of the main reasons she won Money in the Bank twice and lifted the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Ellsworth debuted in a match against Braun Strowman and his famous promo before the squash match got the fans rallying behind him. The popularity of the man with two hands led to him making his return and stepping into some high-profile storylines. The 38-year-old was a popular star throughout his time in the company but was released back in 2018 when he was fired by on-screen General Manager Paige, who was in control of SmackDown at that time.

Could it finally be time to bring back Ellsworth and make the Intercontinental Championship picture a little more entertaining? Of course, Ellsworth shouldn't be the man to dethrone Gunther, he could just be there to add entertainment to The Ring General's story.

