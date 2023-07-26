39-year-old former world champion must return to WWE to help his girlfriend defeat Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam

Raquel Rodriguez is the most likely opponent for Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam next weekend, especially since Liv Morgan was taken out by The Nightmare last night on WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley will likely have Dominik Mysterio in her corner for this Championship match since he doesn't currently have a match on the card and no real feud unless he is forced to defend his North American Championship.

With her tag team partner on the sidelines, Raquel could think outside the box when it comes to backup and instead invite her real-life boyfriend to ringside. The Monster of All Monsters should be enough to keep Dominik at bay and allow Raquel to finally have a fair fight against Ripley.

Strowman has been on the sidelines for around seven weeks after suffering a neck injury back in June and has since undergone neck fusion surgery. Strowman may not be ready to make his return so soon, but this remains to be seen.

Raquel Rodriguez could need backup against Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam

Rodriguez was promoted from NXT after Strowman was released by WWE, and the couple has since been working on separate things over the past few months since his return.

This means that unlike Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch or Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, this is a couple that has never been able to work together on-screen.

It's likely that Raquel will find her own backup if she needs to, but it would be a great story if Strowman is on-hand to help his partner win her first singles Championship on the main roster, especially since many fans are calling for Rhea Ripley to drop the title after only three months as Champion.

Do you think Braun Strowman will be ready to make his return at SummerSlam next weekend? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

