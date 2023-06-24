39-year-old star should return for the first time in over five months and dethrone Asuka as the WWE Women's Champion

Asuka has been a decorated champion in WWE since she made her debut for the company. After dominating the developmental brand with the NXT Women's Championship, The Empress of Tomorrow made her way to the main roster and eventually won several titles.

Last month, she ended Bianca Belair's reign as the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in the company's history. However, there are several stars who haven't faced the new version of Asuka, and Nia Jax should not only face her but beat her for the title.

Earlier this year, Nia Jax made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where she entered the Women's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately for her, she did not win and hasn't made another appearance for the company since the event.

Meanwhile, Asuka made her return at the same event under her new persona and demeanor from her hiatus. She later went on to win the Elimination Chamber match and faced Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 before eventually winning the title from The EST at Night of Champions.

Why should Nia Jax return to WWE and beat Asuka for the title?

In 2018, Nia Jax was the biggest heel on the roster after she accidentally broke Becky Lynch's nose ahead of Survivor Series 2018. She later went on to become the sole survivor at the event for Team RAW when she pinned The Empress of Tomorrow in the final moments of the match.

The women's division on Friday Night SmackDown is stacked, but most of them are in their own feuds and rivalries. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair are reportedly set to feud over the summer and possibly have a match at WWE SummerSlam.

Asuka, who will still possibly remain the WWE Women's Champion, will most likely not have a legitimate challenger on the brand. It would make sense for Nia Jax to return to the company for another run where she locks horns against The Empress of Tomorrow for the title.

Nia Jax' last title reign was lackluster, and many fans wouldn't mind watching her get another run with a title following her return to the company. The title picture will get more exciting with the return of Jax to WWE.

Do you want to see Nia Jax return to the company for another run? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes