39-year-old WWE star to win Money in the Bank and officially retire his current gimmick? Exploring the possibility

This Saturday, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, will host Worlds Collide, a historic show that will be co-produced by WWE and AAA. While WWE has gradually opened up to working with other companies, most notably through its partnership with TNA, Worlds Collide marks the first time WWE is going all-in on a fully collaborative event, akin to AEW’s Forbidden Door. It must be noted, though, that WWE recently acquired AAA, making this an in-house crossover of sorts.

Ad

With AAA now under the WWE/TKO umbrella, this show is likely a litmus test for what can be done with the AAA brand in the United States. As such, the AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo will be in action at the show, set to defend his title against one Chad Gable.

While Gable may be intent on maintaining the El Grande Americano facade, let's just put it this way: an absolute workhorse and deserving talent will be pulling double duty on Saturday and be a part of two prominently featured and likely-to-be incredible matches on June 7. El Grande Americano—fresh off defeating CM Punk and AJ Styles in RAW’s main event—will enter the MITB match as a dark horse.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

While the gimmick has drawn mixed reactions, that’s par for the course with wrestling fans, who often seem to find problems with anything and everything. And a significant chunk of fans have found the character entertaining. This raises the question: What if El Grande Americano wins the briefcase?

Currently, Seth Rollins and LA Knight are considered frontrunners, but Gable’s momentum and ability to turn a seemingly ridiculous gimmick into gold (pun intended) shouldn’t be underestimated. His win over Punk and Styles is a testament to his underrated excellence, especially given the countless start-stop pushes he’s endured.

Ad

If Grande does win the briefcase, it could set up months of entertainment. The 39-year-old might even keep up the luchador cosplay, mask, and "all-aa" for months. He could morph back into Chad Gable right before or after his eventual cash-in. This would add an unpredictable flair to the MITB briefcase, something it has sorely lacked in recent years under Triple H's creative direction.

Chad Gable is one of the most complete superstars in WWE

Ad

Ad

Despite often being relegated to the undercard and having his pushes suddenly cut short, Gable has consistently remained one of RAW’s most entertaining acts. He made the Alpha Academy and "SHOOSH" gimmick wildly popular, eventually becoming a beloved babyface, only to be abruptly turned heel and, in many fans' eyes, robbed of an Intercontinental Title reign.

Now, with El Grande Americano, Gable has struck gold again. Whether it leads to a long-awaited main event push remains to be seen, but the potential is undeniable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More