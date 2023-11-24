39-year-old former WWE Superstar to return after 751 days to cost Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series? Exploring potential swerve

WWE Survivor Series takes place tomorrow night live from Chicago and the event is expected to be one of the best of the year since Rhea Ripley will be defending her Championship against Zoey Stark.

Whilst there is speculation that Trish Stratus could be involved to exact some revenge on her former protege, there could be something much more surprising in store.

Over the past few days, Eva Marie has been teasing that she could be about to return to WWE for the second time after she was released back in November 2021. The former Total Divas star was the one who pushed Piper Niven forward on the main roster and could return to align with Zoey Stark and help defeat Rhea Ripley.

Zoey Stark has what it takes to be a huge star in WWE but her promos need some work. Marie on the other hand has the promo ability but was unable to follow that up in the ring. The two women could work well together if they joined forces and it would allow Stark to push her way up through the ranks on RAW with the Championship.

Rhea Ripley has been distracted over the past few weeks on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has been very distracted in recent weeks since she has been recruiting members to The Judgment Day, which could allow Stark to take advantage of this distraction because the male members of Judgment Day will be preparing for War Games and not be able to be in her corner.

Losing her title could be a huge blow for Ripley since she made a huge deal about Dominik Mysterio losing his title a few weeks ago.

Do you think Eva Marie could be the one to finally get the better of Ripley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.