4 Amazing Things That Will Happen On RAW This Week (August 27,2018)

Ayush Sood
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
6.36K   //    27 Aug 2018, 15:25 IST

What is ne
What is next for The Shield?

WWE Monday Night RAW will take place from Toronto, ON. Fans should expect a hot crowd for this show as it's always the case when WWE goes to Canada. Last week, WWE gave us a shocking Shield reunion that was not expected. Also, Ronda Rousey put Stephanie in the Armbar for the second time. Kurt Angle was sent on a vacation by Stephanie & "Constable Corbin" is the acting GM now.

In this article, we take a look at four amazing things that will happen on this week's Monday Night Raw:-

#4 Roman & Braun Face To Face

Bra
Braun has called out Roman

As we know, The Shield reunited on RAW last week and destroyed Braun Strowman. The "Monster in the Bank" failed to cash in after Reigns won his match against Finn Balor. The Shield made their return with the old heel costumes and triple power-bombed Braun through the announcers' table.

In response to The Shield, Braun made a tweet and has asked Roman Reigns to meet him face to face on RAW. He also added that Roman would show up alone if he is a "real man". The interesting thing here is that we have no idea what WWE has planned next for both Roman & Braun. A Hell in a Cell match is being rumored for the next PPV and WWE might start the build for it on Raw.

So don't be shocked if Braun cashes in his contract for a match against Roman at Hell in a Cell.



Ayush Sood
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Football and WWE geek who loves to write his opinions.
